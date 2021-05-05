Wednesday showers end with some sun

NEW YORK — After a soggy Wednesday, we get a break from the active pattern on Thursday, as an area of high pressure brings us a sunny day.

Heading into Mother’s Day a frontal boundary could bring the chance of showers on Friday and Saturday, but there is hope that most of Mother’s Day could be nice.



Any showers that linger around early Wednesday evening will end as a cold front passes. Skies will start to clear out later on with temperatures dropping into the upper 40s.



Thursday looks to be pleasant with lots of sunshine. Temperatures will end up in the mid 60s. Some clouds may move in late in the day.



Those clouds will stick around on Friday as disturbance creeps into the Ohio Valley. At the same time, a storm system will pass well south and east of the city.

The interaction between the two will bring the chance of some showers especially late in the day and it could linger into Saturday. Highs will be in the lower 60s.



The risk of scattered showers on Saturday may diminish in the afternoon as the coastal storm heads further out sea and the disturbance in the Ohio Valley weakens. The clouds will stick around with temperatures struggling to get out of the 50s.

Mother’s Day is looking okay. It will be partly to mostly sunny with temperatures in the mid 60s. A warm front will try to slide to the south late in the day bringing in the chance of showers.



An area of low pressure will ride along the warm front allowing for the chance for more showers as we head into Monday. Conditions should generally improve by Tuesday and Wednesday as an area of high pressure settles in. Temperatures during the period will remain to be on the cool side with highs in the mid 60s.