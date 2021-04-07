Wednesday morning clouds give way to sun, warmth

The string of gorgeous days continues as we head into the middle part of the work week. The region is between a large, slow-moving area of low pressure off of Eastern Canada and a large area of high pressure that is bringing in very warm temperatures across the Mississippi River Valley. What is left for us is a very dry northwesterly wind that is bringing temperatures that have been running well above normal.

Overnight clouds will linger Wednesday morning, and we could even see some scattered, brief showers.

However, the sun will win out during the day Wednesday and temperatures will climb back into the upper 60s to around 70 degrees once again.

Thursday will not only be a very day, but it will also be the home opener for the New York Mets. They will host the Miami Marlins during the afternoon. Winds will shift a little more northerly and that bring temperatures back down into the low to mid 60s.

A couple more clouds will build in on Friday as an onshore flow develops bringing temperatures down further to around 60 during the afternoon.

The weekend looks rather iffy as the next storm system finally approaches. A shower will be possible on Saturday, but the chances will increase further by Sunday morning as a storm system approaches. Temperatures will range from the mid 50s to the mid 60s.