Weather whiplash: From record highs to snowy and frigid

NEW YORK (PIX11) — It was a mild start to the weekend with highs approaching 60 degrees across the Tri-State. Record highs were reported in Islip, Bridgeport and JFK on Saturday. But the spring-like weather will come to an end with the arrival of a strong cold front.

As we all gear up to watch the Super Bowl, expect hazardous travel conditions on Sunday. A winter weather advisory will go into effect 1 a.m. for parts of New Jersey which could expand to include more of the Tri-State.

Even though this is not expected to be a major snowstorm, falling temperatures may lead to icy conditions. The system may begin after midnight. By 4 a.m. , it will be more widespread with snow tapering off by 2 p.m.. However, snow showers may continue through 6 p.m. for the eastern end of Long Island.

Keep in mind that it may take a while for the snow to stick because of the above normal temperatures. However, as the much colder air sets in, that will likely change, especially along untreated surfaces. In terms of accumulation, some areas may just get a light coating with other areas getting 1 to 3 inches is possible. Higher totals are expected in Central and Southern New Jersey with lower amounts points north.

Frigid temperatures will kick off the start of the week with temperatures below freezing, but milder air is slated to arrive by mid-week with highs approaching 60. Then we turn our attention to another system that will likely bring rain to the area Thursday.