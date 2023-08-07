NEW YORK (PIX11) — Strong to severe thunderstorms cross through the region on Monday night as a potent area of low pressure crosses through the region.

Tornado Watches were issued for areas to the west of the city as the conditions were ripe for the possibility of a brief twister. The intensity of the storms will weaken somewhat as the storms enter New York City, but they may still pack a punch with damaging winds and torrential downpours.

The intense thunderstorms will cross through the region during the evening on Monday night. Afterward, things should settle into the overnight hours as temperatures trail into the lower 70s.

Tuesday will start with sunshine, but a fair amount of clouds will return during the afternoon as a weak disturbance passes to the north. A shower cannot be ruled out for the Hudson Valley, then. The rest of the region looks to remain dry as high pressure starts to move in.

Wednesday looks to be a pleasant day. Skies will be mostly sunny across the region, and we may see temperatures climb up further into the mid-80s.

Much of Thursday looks nice, with temperatures in the lower 80s. Late in the day, a frontal boundary may bring the chance of showers and thunderstorms. Afterward, things should clear out on Friday, with highs backing up into the mid-80s.

While a shower cannot be ruled out on Saturday, next weekend looks to be dry for the most part. It will also be on the warm side, with highs getting up into the upper 80s.