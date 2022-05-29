Bright skies returned on Sunday a day after a line of thunderstorms came roaring through the five boroughs. Temperatures stayed quite comfortable as well, with afternoon highs reaching the mid to upper 70s. Central Park clocked-in with a high of 77 degrees, two degrees above normal. In addition, humidity levels took a dive and conditions were on the dry side throughout the day.

Expect skies to gradually clear-out as we move into the evening hours. Temperatures will drop through the 70s and into the low 60s. For those of you heading out this evening, be sure to try to grab a glimpse of a partial Manhattanhenge.

Looking ahead, conditions will begin to heat-up on Memorial day as temperatures warm into the mid and upper 80s. One or two locations may even touch 90 degrees.

Tuesday looks to be even hotter, so hot that we could tie or break a few records. The record high for Tuesday in Central Park, LaGuardia, and Newark is 96; JFK and Islip is 92 and Bridgeport is 91.

The second half the week will be cooler, partially thanks to a stationary front that is expected to park itself nearby. The presence of that front will also throw a few showers and storms our way.