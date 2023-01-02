NEW YORK (PIX11) — High pressure will move offshore into the Atlantic as a warm front will work its way into the area by mid-week. Folks can expect a mix of sun and clouds Monday afternoon with temperatures that will be well above average. The high temperature will be 56 in the city, and in the mid to upper 50s in the suburbs.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers developing by afternoon as a front will move closer the region. The high temperature will be 57 in the city, and in the mid-50s in the suburbs.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with showers continuing as winds from the south will bring air from the Gulf of Mexico into the area. The high temperature will be 62 in the city, and in the low to mid-60s in the suburbs.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy with showers early followed by gradual clearing toward evening. Temperatures will start off mild in the 50s and then fall through the 40s by late afternoon.

Friday will be partly cloudy, breezy, and cooler as high pressure will bring Canadian air back into the region. The high temperature will be 40 in the city, and in the low to mid-40s in the suburbs.