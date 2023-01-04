NEW YORK (PIX11) — A stationary front will remain draped to the north of the New York and New Jersey area, keeping unsettled weather over the region for the next few days. Folks can expect partly sunny skies Wednesday afternoon with showers moving in toward evening. Near-record temperatures are possible with a high of 64 in the city, and in the mid to upper 60s in the suburbs.

Thursday will be cloudy with scattered showers and patchy fog as low pressure will get closer to the area. Temperatures will be very mild early, then fall through the 50s during the afternoon. Winds will shift to the northwest toward evening, bringing air from Canada back into the region.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Friday will be partly cloudy and colder as high pressure will work its way in from the west. The high temperature will be 47 in the city, and in the mid to upper 40s in the suburbs.

Saturday will be partly sunny and colder as Canadian air will continue to settle into the area. The high temperature will be 44 in the city, and in the low to mid-40s in the suburbs.

Sunday will feature a mix of sun and clouds as high pressure will move to the north of the region. Temperatures will be in the low to mid-40s for much of the area.

Monday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of scattered showers as a weak area of low pressure will move through during the afternoon. The high temperature will be 43 in the city, and in the low to mid-40s in the suburbs.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy and cool with a high of 45 in the city, and in the mid to upper 40s in the suburbs.