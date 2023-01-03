The Manhattan skyline is seen through a rain covered window in New York, Wednesday, May 18, 2011. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

NEW YORK (PIX11) — A slow-moving front will approach the New York and New Jersey region Tuesday, keeping unsettled weather for the next several days. Folks can expect mostly cloudy skies in the afternoon with scattered showers, especially north and west of the city. Temperatures will be well above average with a high of 55 in the city, and in the upper 50s to low 60s in the suburbs.

Wednesday will be cloudy with showers continuing as a warm front will remain draped over the area. Temperatures will be even warmer with a high of 63 in the city, and in the mid-60s in the suburbs.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy and not as warm as the front will move south of the region later in the day. The high temperature will be 51 in the city, and in the low 50s in the suburbs.

Friday will be mostly cloudy and cooler as winds shift to the north, bringing Canadian air back into the area. The high temperature will be 47 in the city, and in the mid to upper 40s in the suburbs.

Saturday will be partly sunny and colder as winds will continue to the north. Temperatures will be in the low to mid-40s for much of the region.

Sunday will be cloudy with a chance of showers as a weak area of low pressure will move through the area. The high temperature will be 42 in the city, and in the low 40s in the suburbs.

Monday will be mostly sunny as high pressure will dominate the weather for the region. The high temperature will be 43 in the city, and in the low 40s in the suburbs.