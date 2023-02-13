NEW YORK (PIX11) — Low pressure will continue to move away from the New York and New Jersey region Monday as high pressure will approach from the south. Folks can expect early morning clouds to give way to sunshine as winds will shift to the southwest. Temperatures will continue to be above normal with a high of 54 in the city, and in the mid-50s in the suburbs.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny, breezy, and mild with a high temperature of 53 in the city, and in the low to mid-50s in the suburbs.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy and mild as high pressure will gradually move offshore into the Atlantic. Temperatures will feel like spring with a high of 60 in the city, and in the low to mid-60s in the suburbs.

Thursday will be sunny early followed by increasing clouds in the afternoon as a front will approach the region from the west. The high temperature will be 61 in the city, and in the low to mid-60s in the suburbs.

Friday will be cloudy with periods of rain early followed by gradual clearing later in the day. Temperatures will be well above average with a high of 62 in the city, and in the low to mid-60s in the suburbs.