Weather: Fabulous Friday to end a wonderful week

The last couple of days have simply been a gift from Mother Nature. Since Easter Sunday, it has been sunny with temperatures hovering between the mid 60s to lower 70s. Heading into the weekend, a slow-moving storm system will head toward the east. While rain is not imminent right away, the chance slowly increases before becoming likely on Sunday.

Much of Thursday night will be a pleasant one. It will mainly clear with temperatures trailing through the upper 50s in the evening. A few clouds will build in overnight as temperatures drop further into the upper 40s.

There will be some sun to start the day on Friday, but clouds will be on the increase as a good on-shore flow develops. That should cap temperatures in the low to mid 60s in the afternoon. A stray shower may eventually develop by the evening.

Saturday will feature a good deal of clouds as the easterly flow persists. A stray shower cannot be ruled out from time to time as a weak storm system approaching from the west slowly drifts toward the east coast. Temperatures will continue to hover in the lower 60s.

Eventually, steadier develops for a period on Sunday morning as a warm front arrives. The risk of showers will persist through the afternoon before another batch of steady rain possibly returns in the evening. A southerly flow may develop allowing temperatures to climb into the upper 60s.

The chance of showers will linger into Monday as the upper level low lingers across the northeast. A good northwesterly breeze may develop keeping temperatures at around 60.

As the upper-level disturbance will meander across the northeast through Wednesday, skies will continue to feature a mix of sun and clouds. The risk of a passing shower is still possible, but the chance will be on the decrease. The good news is that temperatures will remain above normal with highs in the low to mid 60s.