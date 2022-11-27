The umbrellas were needed on Sunday as a storm system brought a round of wet weather to the tri-state area.

We started off with a few showers during the morning hours, followed by a steadier rain that developed around 2 p.m. A quarter-inch to a half-inch of rain was seen in most areas.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The bright side to the gray Sunday was that we saw milder-than-normal temperatures once again. Central Park clocked-in with an afternoon high of 54 degrees, which is 4 degrees above average. It was the sixth straight day in which highs were warmer than normal.

A few lingering showers are possible Sunday evening, but we should see conditions start to dry-out in many areas. Temperatures are expected to remain in the 50s. One note though is that winds will be on the increase, with gusts topping 30 mph some locations.

We’ll start out in the 50s early Monday morning, but then some colder air will enter the region and drop temperatures into the 40s. That cold air will stay in place for Tuesday, but at least skies will be sunny on both days. Look for another chance of rain on Wednesday.