Weather: Cold continues before weekend warmup

The chill continues. An area of high pressure brought in a gusty northwesterly flow on Monday keeping temperatures in the 30s. Gusts to 25 mph also made it worse with wind chills in the 20s during the afternoon. The winds will diminish, but a storm system passing to the south could brush the region with some snow by Tuesday’s evening commute.

Winds will diminish Monday night, but it will remain to be rather cold. The lighter winds and clear skies will allow temperatures to drop into the lower 20s in the city. The outlying suburbs will end up in the teens.

Tuesday will start out with some sun, but clouds will be on the increase during the day. A storm system will pass to the south, but it will be close enough to brush the region with some snow showers as the evening commute gets underway. Fortunately, the ground temperature will be above the freezing mark so much of it should not accumulate. Highs will be in the upper 30s.

The snow showers continue through the evening before it changes over to rain late at night.

Any lingering rain showers should taper off early Wednesday morning. The rest of the day will be cloudy, as temperatures climb into the mid 40s.

On Thursday, the next storm brings back rain into the forecast. The rain may start as early as the midday hours and continue into the evening. A good southerly flow ahead of the storm will help bring temperatures up toward 50 degrees.

Cold air will rush in behind allowing for some areas to see a changeover to snow early on Friday. Northwesterly gusts will develop allowing temperatures to start out at around 40 and fall through the 30s.

The good news is that the weekend looks tranquil with lots of sun. Temperatures will quickly climb back into the 50s and possibly reach 60 by next week.