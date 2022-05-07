NEW YORK (PIX11) — Much of Saturday is shaping up to be a washout, but there may be a few breaks in between. Afternoon highs will be in the lower 50s.

The rain should start to taper off late Saturday night into early Sunday if high pressure starts to move in from the north and forces the storm to drift south. This system will not only bring a prolonged period of rain, but also gusty winds and the possibility of coastal flooding. Rain accumulations for the area through the weekend are expected to be close to two inches, higher amounts possible in isolated areas of heavier downpour.

A Wind Advisory has been posted for Central and South Jersey as gusts could exceed 55 mph at some point today. That wind will also come from the east shoving the water along the Jersey Shore, elevating the threat for coastal flooding.

Coastal Flood Warnings have been issued for Ocean County and points south for Saturday night’s high tide cycle. Tides are expected to run some 2 feet above normal causing moderate flooding. It is also possible that Coastal Flood Advisories will be issued along the coastline of Long Island and Connecticut today.

High pressure to the north will cause the area of low pressure to drift south on Sunday, however there could still be the risk of a few leftover showers in the early hours of Mother’s Day. Expect temperatures to remain on the chilly side with highs only in the mid 50s. Further north in the Hudson Valley, it may actually end up being a very nice day with lots of sun and temperatures climbing into the 60s.

As for early next week, a dry start is expected then we may see temperatures finally hit the 70s by the latter part of the week.