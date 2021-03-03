Warmup on the way after bitter cold Tuesday

After a blustery Tuesday where wind chills were in the single digits during the morning, temperatures are surging upward. Winds are easing as the potent storm system in Eastern Canada moves further out and a mild westerly wind develops. The warmth will be a one-day affair as a front dips south spilling in colder temperatures for the rest of the week.

Skies will remain clear Tuesday night and the winds will continue to diminish. While it will be another cold night with lows at around 30 degrees, wind chill values will hold in the 20s. That is not bad considering how frigid Tuesday morning was.

The sun will be in full force on Wednesday. Together with a nice southwesterly breeze, temperatures will soar toward 50 degrees in the city. Many spots inland could easily top out in the mid to upper 50s.

A cold front will dip south from Canada bringing down temperatures for the rest of the week. A good northwesterly wind will bring temperatures back down into the mid 40s on Thursday, then into the upper 30s for Friday.

Temperatures recover a touch through the weekend under sunny skies, but it will still be below the normal high. Temperatures will be in the lower 40s during the stretch.