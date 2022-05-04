Enjoy Thursday as it will be the pick of the week. High pressure will move in bringing back the sunshine and that will help warm things back up.

Unfortunately, the warmth will be short-lived as a storm system approach bringing rain on Friday and it looks to continue into the weekend. The good news is that the storm looks to clear out for Mother’s Day.

Skies started to clear out during the afternoon on Wednesday. While a stray shower cannot be ruled out early in the evening, the bulk of the night will feature clearing skies. Temperatures will drop into the upper 50s.

Thursday will be a gorgeous day. Expect mostly sunny skies all day long; that will help bring temperatures up into the lower 70s.

Heading into Friday, a storm system will start to make its way toward the East Coast. Rain will develop during the day and it will continue into the night. As winds are expected to come from the east, that will bring temperatures back down into the lower 60s.

That storm will slide to the south, but the rain will continue into Saturday. A good easterly wind will develop as well, making it a raw and chilly day with temperatures holding in the 50s.

Hopefully, an area of high pressure to the north will press the storm to the south, allowing for a dry Mother’s Day. While it will be on the cool side with highs in the lower 60s, skies should be partly to mostly sunny.