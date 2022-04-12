NEW YORK (PIX11) — While it was a gloomy start to Tuesday with showers around, the sun broke through the clouds and temperatures soared into the lower 70s late in the day. The warm temperatures continue for the next few days, but a potent cold front could bring gusty thunderstorms late on Thursday.

Tuesday night will feature generally clear skies through the period. It will not be as cool in the city with overnight temperatures holding in the low to mid 50s. Some outlying areas will be on the chilly side with temperatures dropping into the upper 30s.

Wednesday will feature a good deal of sunshine. Temperatures may hit 70 degrees once again. However, a sea breeze should curtail the warmup, especially for Long Island where temperatures may remain into the upper 50s and 60s. Meanwhile, areas inland will be much warmer with highs approaching the mid and upper 70s.

It will be much warmer on Thursday as temperatures climb further into the upper 70s. It would not be surprising if temperatures climb toward 80 degrees, especially for areas to the west of the city. Late in the day, a cold front will approach carrying a line of thunderstorms that could be on the strong to severe side. The Storm Prediction Center has indicated that these storms have a marginal risk for being severe they may contain damaging wind gusts.

Friday looks to be a calmer day as high pressure briefly returns. It shouldn’t be too bad as the Mets have their home opener against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the afternoon. While it will be a bit breezy, temperatures will be in the mid 60s under mostly sunny skies.

On Saturday, another storm system looks to bring the risk of scattered showers. Highs will be in the mid 60s. Thankfully, the storm should clear out by the time Easter arrives. It will be on the chilly side with temperatures backing down into the mid 50s.