NEW YORK (PIX11) — Memorial Day weekend was a gorgeous one, with a whole lot of sunshine during the period and temperatures in the city in the upper 70s all weekend long.

We take a small step back on Tuesday thanks to a frontal boundary that crossed through on Monday, but the temperatures will recover quickly through the week. As a result, there-like heat will be possible by Friday as temperatures climb into the upper 80s.

Skies will remain clear Monday night. Temperatures will end up dipping into the upper 50s, with 40s possibly well north.

A cooler breeze off the ocean will cause temperatures to back down a little bit on Tuesday. However, expect temperatures to top out in the lower 70s under mostly sunny skies.

By Wednesday, the winds will ease, and that will cause a good moderation in temperatures to develop. A few clouds may be possible in the morning. Otherwise, it will be another sunny day with highs climbing into the mid-70s.

Temperatures will climb further for the rest of the week. Expect temperatures to surge upward into the lower 80s on Thursday and possibly into the upper 80s to around 90 degrees by Friday. A frontal boundary could bring the chance of scattered showers around on Friday.

The front should clear by Saturday, but the clouds will remain around during the day. As a result, highs will back down to about 70 degrees. By Sunday, the temperatures will recover into the mid-70s under generally sunny skies.