As the high shifts offshore, southerly winds will bring warmer temperatures for the rest of the week, but all eyes are on Hurricane Nicole.

The storm is making its way toward Florida as a category 1 hurricane with winds of 70 mph. From there, it will hook up with a cold front and send it quickly toward our region on Friday. Some showers could develop during the day and there could be some tropical downpours by Friday night.

Skies will remain clear Wednesday night. As the winds have shifted to the south, overnight lows will not be as cold as the previous night. Temperatures will bottom out in the mid 40s for the city. For inland areas, expect lows to be in the 30s.

Thursday will start out sunny and it will be beautiful as the temperature climbs into the mid 60s for the city. Late in the day, we will start to see some clouds, associated with Nicole, come into the picture.

Veterans Day will start out be a good deal of clouds. A few showers may move in as early as the middle part of the day. Despite the rain chance, it will be a very mild day with highs in the upper 60s.

The brunt of Nicole’s remnants will arrive on Friday night. We are not expecting a steady rain event, but more like some heavy banding of showers through the night.

Right now, the forecast models have indicated that the worst of the rain has continued its shift to the west. We may only end up with a quick inch of rain, but it may come down hard and lead to localized flooding.

Along the coast, the banding of rain may come with some strong gusty winds. We may see peak gusts in excess of 45 mph, and it could bring down a few tree limbs.

Thanks to the cold front and the jet stream aloft, this will be a quick event. We may just see a few leftover showers early on Saturday morning. Otherwise, skies will clear out and temperatures will warm back up into the upper 60s before the cold front passes through.

Much colder air then filters in starting on Saturday night. By Sunday, we may only see temperatures in the lower 50s

The cool snap will continue into early next week with temperatures topping out in the upper 40s for both Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures should then moderate back into the 50s by next Wednesday.