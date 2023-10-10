NEW YORK (PIX11) — An upper-level low continued to meander to the north in Eastern Canada, bringing in intervals of clouds for the past few days.

On Wednesday, an area of high pressure will nose, allowing the clouds to stay to the north and bring milder temperatures to the region. The warm and quiet weather will not last as a complex storm system approaches and is poised to bring rain to the weekend again.

Skies will feature some clouds on Tuesday night as a weak disturbance associated with the low pressure in the system in Canada passes. It will remain dry, though, as temperatures end up in the lower 50s.

An area of high pressure starts to creep into the region on Wednesday. While there may be a few clouds early in the day, the skies will clear out for the most part, allowing temperatures to make their way up to around 70 degrees.

Thursday will also feature more sunshine, with highs returning to the 70-degree mark. Late in the day, a weak disturbance looks to bring back some clouds.

The sun will return on Friday morning, but the next storm system starts to make its way toward the East Coast. Clouds will be on the increase as a result. At the same time, an easterly wind will develop, keeping temperatures in the lower 60s.

Rain starts to move in on Saturday. During the latter part of the day, an area of low pressure is expected to develop off the coast and cause the rain to pick up in intensity, and the winds will increase from the northeast. Expect highs to climb no higher than 60 degrees.

The storm system may be slow to exit, keeping rain in the forecast through at least Sunday morning. Some questions about how long the rain will linger around during the day. Regardless of how long the rain lasts, it will be a chilly day with highs in the mid-50s.

The storm system will not be too far offshore, so the clouds are expected to stick around on Monday. It will also remain cool, with highs in the upper 50s.

The storm should finally depart by next Tuesday, bringing in more sunshine. That should allow temperatures to moderate back into the 60s.