NEW YORK (PIX11) — The warmth is coming back, but it is taking its time. Temperatures topped out in the mid-30s on Tuesday. It was the first time since last Friday that it had gone above freezing, and it may take some time before the chill returns.

While temperatures will be on the climb, the chance of rain will come during New Year’s weekend.

There will be some high clouds around on Tuesday. While temperatures will take a dip into the upper 20s, winds will continue to be light, so it will not be much of a factor in making it feel any worse than it is.

The rest of the week looks dry, with some clouds around from time to time between Wednesday and Thursday. However, we should see grayer skies associated with an approaching cold front by Friday. Till then, temperatures will climb from the mid-40s on Wednesday to around 50 by Friday.

Most of Saturday looks okay with a mix of sun and clouds. The approaching frontal boundary may bring the risk of showers late in the day and possibly dampen New Year’s Eve celebrations.

The unsettled conditions may linger into New Year’s Day, especially during the first part of the day. Hopefully, things will clear out during the afternoon as the front shifts offshore.

Expect temperatures to hover in the mid-50s for both days, despite the rain, for New Year’s Eve. Temperatures should be around 50 degrees at around midnight.