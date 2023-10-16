NEW YORK (PIX11) — The week started on a cool note as morning temperatures were in the upper 40s on Monday. Throughout the week, we should see some moderation in the temperatures, and it will stay dry.

For the seventh weekend in a row, a storm system will approach the region and give us another chance for rain. Labor Day Weekend was the last time rain did not fall during the period.

A disturbance crossing through the region brought a few showers around during the afternoon on Monday. Any leftover showers will dissipate during the early evening hours, but there will still be partly to mostly cloudy skies throughout the night. Overnight lows will dip to around 50 degrees.

Tuesday looks to start with sunshine in the morning, but clouds will build right back during the day. Similar to Monday, a weak disturbance may spark up a shower. However, much of the region should stay dry as temperatures top out in the lower 60s.

High pressure will enter the region through the rest of the week, bringing in more sunshine. Winds will also come from the southwest, allowing the temperatures to moderate back into the mid to upper 60s

Unfortunately, another storm system starts to make its way toward the region just in time for the weekend. Clouds will build on Friday, with rain arriving on Saturday. The rain may linger into Sunday before the storm pulls away. Either way, a gusty, northerly wind develops behind it, making the second half of the weekend quite blustery once again.