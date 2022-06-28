Tuesday was a gorgeous early summer day as temperatures across much of the region stayed in the 70s. Heading into the latter part of the week, we will see the temperatures on the climb with the heat and humidity arriving by Friday.

It will remain very comfortable Tuesday night. There will be a few patchy clouds through the period with temperatures trailing down into the 60s. Some of the outlying suburbs will end up in the 50s.

Wednesday will feature a lot more sunshine. A southerly wind will develop, allowing temperatures to climb back into the low to mid 80s during the afternoon. Heading into beaches, the southerly flow may cause a moderate risk of rip currents.

The heat starts moving in by Thursday as temperatures in the city approach the upper 80s. Many places away from the coast will likely approach the lower 90s. While tolerable, it will also turn more humid during the day. That may cause it to feel more like around 90 degrees or so within the city itself.

By Friday, much of the region will likely hit 90 degrees. Expect mostly sunny skies and the humidity will likely make it feel more like the mid 90s for most.

A cold front will then start to approach the region on Saturday. That will keep temperatures in the upper 80s during the day.

Sunday looks dry with temperatures in the mid 80s. There is a chance for a shower or storm depending on how far the front drifts to the south. There are indications that it may slow down as it approach South Jersey increasing the threat of storms on Sunday.

As far as July 4th goes, it looks pretty good. Hopefully that front will drift further south or dissipate allowing for a pleasant day. For now it looks mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s.