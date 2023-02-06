While a weak frontal boundary brings a threat of showers late on Tuesday and as well as Thursday, the overall outlook for the weak features another warming trend in the making. By Friday, we may see temperatures inching toward 60 degrees.

A few clouds will linger around along a gusty breeze in the evening on Monday. The rest of the night should be clear though, and the winds will ease off late. Expect temperatures to drop to around 30 degrees.

There will be some sun in the morning on Tuesday, but the clouds will filter in during the day ahead of an approaching cold front. Showers associated with the front will hold off until the late evening hours. Even so, it will be on the light side and last no longer than three hours or so. Highs will be in the mid 40s.

Despite the passage of the front, Wednesday will be a very nice and mild day. Clouds will give way to sunshine with highs topping out in the lower 50s.

The next storm system arrives on Thursday, bringing back the chance of rain. While there may be an icy mix at the onset for some, it will primarily be a rain event. Eventually, the rain should taper off late at night or linger into the early morning hours of Friday. Highs on Thursday will be in the lower 50s.

After some leftover clouds in the morning, Friday will feature sunshine and very mild temperatures. Expect highs to be in the upper 50s, with some spots possibly approaching 60 degrees.

Saturday features a system that may bring the chance of rain for coastal sections. Inland areas may see a bit of snow, but being that it is still several days away, there is a high level uncertainty. Expect highs to be in the 40s.

Sunday will feature mostly sunny skies and cooler temperatures. Temperatures are expected to back down into the lower 40s.