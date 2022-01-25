NEW YORK (PIX11) — After a string of bitterly cold days, things get a bit milder Tuesday – but the bearable weather won’t last very long.

A weak storm system will pass to the north of the region Tuesday, bringing clouds early and winds from the south. We can expect mostly sunny skies Tuesday afternoon with above average temperatures. The high temperature will be 43 in the city, mid-40s in the suburbs.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny, windy, and colder once again as high pressure brings Canadian air back into the area. The high temperature will be 26 in the city, mid 20s in the suburbs.

Thursday will be partly cloudy and continued cold with a high of 30 in the city, low 30s in the suburbs.

Friday will be sunny early followed by increasing clouds late as a storm system will approach the region from the south. The high temperature will be 35 in the city, mid 30s in the suburbs.

Saturday will be cloudy with periods of snow as a storm system will pass near the tri-state area. The exact track and speed of the low pressure will determine what effects it will have on our area. The high temperature be 30 in the city, low 30s in the suburbs.

Sunday will be mostly sunny and cold as high pressure will move back into the region from the north. The high temperature will be 29 in the city, upper 20s in the suburbs.

Monday will be sunny and a bit milder with temperatures in the mid-30s for much of the area.