NEW YORK (PIX11) – A weak disturbance will pass to the north of the city followed by high pressure to finish the work week. We can expect mostly cloudy skies this afternoon with a chance of snow flurries. The high will be 41 in the city and low to mid 40s in the suburbs.

Friday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures that will be closer to seasonable. The high will be 48 in the city and upper 40s to near 50 in the suburbs.

Saturday will be partly sunny and mild with temperatures that will be above average. The high will be 55 in the city and mid to upper 50s in the suburbs.

Sunday will be cloudy with rain and wind developing later in the day as low pressure will approach from the west. The high will be 60 in the city and low to mid 60s in the suburbs.

Monday will be partly cloudy and windy with a gusty northwest wind. Temperatures will fall throughout the day with 50s early followed by 40s in the afternoon.

Tuesday will be partly sunny and chilly with a high of 43 in the city and low 40s in the suburbs.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy and milder with highs in the mid-50s for much of the area.