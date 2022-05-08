Most tri-staters were finally able to put their umbrellas away on Sunday after the five boroughs saw a low pressure system soak the area for two days.

Between one and three inches of rain fell across the region, and wind gusts topped 60 mph in some coastal locations. Other than a few leftover raindrops, it turned out to be a fairly dry Mother’s Day. We still had the clouds to deal with in many areas, but some locations north and west of the city saw the sun come out. Temperatures managed to make their way into the upper 50s and low 60s. Central Park clocked-in with a high of 58 degrees, which was 12 degrees below normal.

Look for partly to mostly cloudy skies Sunday evening. It will remain quite windy though with gusts of up to 30 mph possible. Some areas may see a shower as well, especially in coastal locations. Temperatures will drop into the low 50s.

Looking ahead, expect conditions to warm up beginning Monday. We’ll have afternoon highs in the mid to upper 60s on Monday.

Expect temperatures to settle into the 70s for the remainder of the week. Conditions are likely to stay on the dry side until next weekend.