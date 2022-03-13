For the second straight day, the five boroughs had below-average temperatures and blustery conditions to deal with. Afternoon highs only reached the low to mid 30s across the area, and wind gusts in excess of 40 mph were seen in a number of locations.

Fortunately, spring will begin to push its way back into the picture as the work week begins. Temperatures are expected to warm into the mid 50s on Monday, and some locations could touch the 60-degree mark Tuesday through Thursday.

Any wet weather should stay out of the region until next weekend, however there is a chance that a few showers could brush southern New Jersey on St. Patrick’s Day.

Look for the work week to end on a warm note as temperatures rise to near 70 degrees on Friday.