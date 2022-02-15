Warmer weather on the way for NY, NJ

Tuesday was another cold day as temperatures only climbed to around 30 degrees in the afternoon. For the next few days, a big warm up is in store as southwesterly winds bring in another taste of spring-like temperatures.

A cold front crosses through the region late Thursday night bringing heavy rain and gusty winds. Temperatures will then drop down to where they should be at this time of the year for the weekend, but the winds will persist making it feel worse.

It will be tranquil for Tuesday night. Skies will be clear, but a slight southwesterly breeze will keep temperatures from dropping below the mid 20s. Some of the outlying suburbs will end up in the teens.

Wednesday will feature sunny skies with a few clouds around. The southwesterly wind will help bring temperatures further up into the upper 40s.

A cold front will start to make its way into the region on Thursday. Ahead of the front, the sun will give way to clouds and the southwesterly winds will be on the increase, bringing temperatures through the 50s.

Heading into the overnight period, temperatures may continue to climb toward 60, but heavy downpours will develop as the front crosses through the region. There could be a line of thunderstorms that may contain gusts to over 50 mph and possibly cause scattered power outages as a result. When all is said and done, rainfall amounts could be in the range of around half an inch to one inch.

The showers should start to taper off by around daybreak on Friday morning. While the winds will back off, it will still be breezy and it will shift more northwesterly. That will allow temperatures to take a tumble from the 50s into the 40s and 30s. At night, temperatures will likely drop into the upper 20s.

On Saturday, temperatures will climb back into the 40s, but that gusty breeze will still kick. Wind chills will likely be in the 20s during the day. By Sunday, we should finally see the winds diminish. Temperatures will hold in the lower 40s.