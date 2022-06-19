After previewing some summer-like heat and humidity on Friday, conditions remained unseasonably cool Sunday for a second straight day.

Central Park checked-in with an afternoon high of just 72 degrees, which was 9 degrees below normal. The winds made it feel even cooler as gusts exceeded 35 mph in parts of the area. It was so cool in some locations Sunday morning that a few record lows were tied. One location of note was LaGuardia, which dropped to 56 degrees, tying a 64-year-old record set back in 1958.

As we move into the evening hours Sunday, you can expect those cool temps and breezes to stay with us. Temperatures will drop into the mid 60s, and winds could top 20 mph at times. Skies will become mostly clear.

A warmer day is in store for Monday. Plenty of sun will be overhead and afternoon temperatures are expected to be around 80 degrees. Humidity levels will remain low as well.

Summer begins on Tuesday and it looks as if we will have a few showers and storms to deal with, especially during the evening hours. Keep those umbrellas handy because some additional wet weather is possible on Wednesday and Thursday.