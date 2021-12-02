Enjoy a warmer-than-usual December day on Thursday

After a noticeably milder Wednesday, the warm up continues Thursday with temps soaring toward 60.

A storm system will move through the area early Thursday morning, bringing some showers and wetness for the commute, but it won’t last long.

The rain will be followed by partly sunny skies into the afternoon. Temperatures will be well above average Thursday, with a high of 58 in the city and near 60 in the suburbs.

Friday will be partly cloudy, breezy, and noticeably cooler as winds will shift to the north and bring Canadian air into the region. The high temperature will be 47 in the city, mid-40s in the suburbs.

Saturday will be partly cloudy with a continued cool as a weak storm system passes to the south of the area. The high temperature will be 45 in the city, upper 40s to near 50 degrees in the suburbs.

Sunday will be sunny early followed by increasing clouds in the afternoon as another system approached the region from the west. The high temperature will be 44 in the city, mid-40s in the suburbs.

We’ll warm up again early next week.

Monday will be cloudy with periods of rain as a low-pressure system move through the area. The high temperature will be 60 in the city, low 60s in the suburbs.