A mild streak continues Friday as temps rise into the upper 50s, and we could even see 60 degrees on Saturday, but it won’t last long.

High pressure will slowly move offshore into the Atlantic Friday, keeping the region in unseasonably mild air to finish the work week. We can expect mostly sunny skies Friday afternoon with a high temperature of 56 in the city, mid-50s in the suburbs.

Saturday will be partly cloudy and continued mild as southwest winds will bring near-record warmth to the area. The high temperature will be 60 in the city, low 60s in the suburbs.

Unfortunately, those warm temps start to plummet Saturday night.

Sunday will be cloudy and much colder as winter will come rushing back into the region. Light snow will be possible early mainly over eastern spots. The high temperature will struggle to reach 35 degrees in the city, mid-30s in the suburbs.

Monday will be mostly sunny and cold as high pressure will bring Canadian air into the area. The high temperature will be 28 in the city, upper 20s in the suburbs.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny and chilly with temperatures that will be in the mid-30s for much of the region.

Wednesday will be partly sunny and milder as high pressure will move offshore and winds shift to the south. The high temperature will be 50 in the city, low-50s in the suburbs.

Thursday will be mostly sunny and unseasonably mild with a high of 60 in the city, low 60s in the suburbs.