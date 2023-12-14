NEW YORK (PIX11) – High pressure will remain firmly anchored over the region for the next several days. We can expect mostly sunny skies this afternoon with temperatures that will remain below average. The high will be 41 in the city and upper 30s to low 40s in the suburbs.

Friday will be mostly sunny and milder as high pressure will move into the Atlantic Ocean and winds will shift to the south. Temperatures will be above seasonable with a high of 52 in the city and low to mid 50s in the suburbs.

Saturday will be sunny and pleasant as high pressure will remain in control of the weather for the region. The high will be 53 in the city and low to mid 50s in the suburbs.

Sunday will be partly sunny followed by increasing clouds in the afternoon as a storm system will approach the region from the south. Rain will develop later in the afternoon as low pressure will move toward the area. The high will be 52 in the city and low to mid 50s in the suburbs.

Monday will be cloudy with periods of rain early followed by gradual clearing in the afternoon. Winds will be gusty as high pressure will slowly work its way toward the region. The high will be 58 in the city and mid to upper 50s in the suburbs.

Tuesday will be partly sunny and colder as winds will shift back to northwest bringing Canadian air back into the area. There is a chance of scattered rain or snow showers. The high will be 42 in the city and low to mid 40s in the suburbs.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny and cold with temperatures near 40 degrees for much of the area.