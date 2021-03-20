Warmer temperatures for first weekend of spring

Spring officially began Saturday at 5:37 a.m. and it also marked the start of a mild temperature trend.

A westerly shift in the winds will allow temperatures to climb into the low to mid-50s during the day.

It's officially spring! What are you looking forward to the most this season? #spring #SpringEquinox pic.twitter.com/7GbgQKwKVZ — PIX11 News (@PIX11News) March 20, 2021

Temperatures will climb even higher on Sunday. Highs could top out around 60 degrees if the sea breeze does not kick in earlier in the afternoon. Areas east of the city could be much cooler with highs staying closer to around 50 degrees.

Looking ahead, the forecast remains dry through the first half next week. Temperatures are expected to stay in the lower 60s.

Heading into the latter part of the week, a few systems could bring a chance of rain on Wednesday and Thursday. A potent storm system could bring periods of rain on Friday as well.