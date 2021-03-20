Warmer temperatures for first weekend of spring

Weather

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

Spring officially began Saturday at 5:37 a.m. and it also marked the start of a mild temperature trend. 

A westerly shift in the winds will allow temperatures to climb into the low to mid-50s during the day. 

Temperatures will climb even higher on Sunday. Highs could top out around 60 degrees if the sea breeze does not kick in earlier in the afternoon. Areas east of the city could be much cooler with highs staying closer to around 50 degrees.

Looking ahead, the forecast remains dry through the first half next week. Temperatures are expected to stay in the lower 60s.

Heading into the latter part of the week, a few systems could bring a chance of rain on Wednesday and Thursday. A potent storm system could bring periods of rain on Friday as well.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

President Biden meets with Asian American leaders in Atlanta

Teacher making history with bionic arm

Friday Forecast: The heat is on

John Oates talks star-studded virtual concert to fight hunger, future touring plans and more

Bronx fashion designer featured in Grammys gift bag

AAA explains why we're seeing an increase in gas prices

Cycle of abuse in children: Historically, fatal child beatings don't always lead to murder convictions

Sunny, warmer first weekend of spring after chilly Friday

Friday Eve Forecast

@PIXWeather on Twitter