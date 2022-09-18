For Monday, expect temperatures to be slightly warmer than on Sunday, including the humidity levels.

The main difference is a cold front swinging on through during the afternoon. It may trigger a few storms later in the day. With that in mind, we run the risk of a few areas receiving locally heavy downpours, gusty winds and localized flooding. Much of the area continues to suffer from a moderate to severe drought so any rain is beneficial. Temperatures again will be int he mid to upper 80s with the humidity levels nearing the uncomfortable range.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, the skies will slowly part and give way to sunshine with temperatures hovering around the 80 degree mark. There will also be less humidity.

On Thursday (the first day of autumn) and Friday, another more potent cold front swings on through. The first on Thursday may bring some showers. The second cold front on Friday will usher in that cooler autumn-like air. Temperatures on Thursday will be in the 70s while Friday will struggle to make it to the mid 60s.