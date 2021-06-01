Warmer, partly sunny Tuesday as things heat up again

NEW YORK — Much of the holiday weekend ended up being a bummer as heavy rain and chilly temperatures plagued all of Saturday and Sunday. We were able to salvage Memorial Day with skies clearing out and temperatures near 70 degrees.

The shortened workweek will be a warm one but a couple of scattered showers or thunderstorms are possible starting on Wednesday.

Tuesday will be the pick of the week featuring a good deal of sunshine throughout. Temperatures will end up climbing up to the upper 70s and possibly even 80 degrees.

For the latter part of the week, a warm front will lift toward the region bringing the chance of scattered showers. Much of Wednesday will be fine with highs in the mid 70s. The chance of showers will likely hold off until the late afternoon or evening hours. Thursday will feature the best chance of scattered storms and the risk will persist into Friday. Highs will remain in the upper 70s.

The frontal boundary should lift north bringing in the heat and humidity by next weekend. Highs will be in the mid 80s under mostly sunny skies

