Warmer, partly sunny Thursday before things really heat up Friday

After a wet Wednesday, you can put the umbrella away Thursday as some sun and spring warmth return to the Big Apple.

We can expect Thursday morning fog to burn off and give way to afternoon sunshine.

High pressure moves into our area, drying things out and boosting temperatures well above average. The high will climb to nearly 70 degrees in the city and over the inland areas, and in the upper 50s-to-low 60s for coastal spots.

The warm temperatures stay in place for Friday, but another round of rain is possible. A second low pressure storm system is expected to move in, this time from the Midwest, and give us a few more showers.

The good news is that most of the rain should fall during the morning hours, and then skies are expected to brighten once again by the afternoon. Temperatures are likely to rise well into the 70s, and possibly approach record territory; the record high for Friday is 76 degrees and has been standing for nearly a century (since 1922).

Looking ahead, you can expect conditions to dry out on Saturday under mostly sunny skies. Afternoon temperatures will reach the low 60s. Cooler and wetter conditions are likely on Sunday, with a high of just 55 degrees. Look for the 50s to stay in place for Monday and Tuesday.