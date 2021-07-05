Warmer Monday kicks off another hot week

NEW YORK — After a rather enjoyable Fourth of July holiday, things warm up Monday, kicking off another week of heat.

Seasonable highs will return Monday with highs reaching the low 80s under a mix of sun and clouds. Then, brace yourselves for the heat and humidity.

Expect a return of the 90s with heat indices approaching 100 degrees Tuesday and Wednesday. There could be late day scattered showers and storms Tuesday and Wednesday with rain becoming more widespread on Thursday. Some of that moisture may be from Elsa as the storm gets absorbed into a cold front. As always, stay tuned for updates.

Tracking the Tropics

Elsa is already setting records. It became the earliest fifth named tropical storm and is the first hurricane of the 2021 season.

Tropical storm warnings remain in effect for Tampa Bay and much of Florida’s Gulf Coast as Elsa nudges closer to Cuba Monday morning. Portions of the west coast are also under a storm surge watch, the National Hurricane Center said.

At 5 a.m. ET Monday, Elsa had maximum sustained winds of 65 mph and was centered about 220 miles southeast of Havana, Cuba. The system was moving northwest at 14 mph with tropical-storm-force winds extending outward up to 70 miles from the storm’s center.

Elsa could strengthen once it reaches Cuba Monday, but will likely weaken over land. It’s expected to pass near the Florida Keys Tuesday, then move over Florida’s Gulf Coast on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The storm is forecast to dump 5 to 10 inches of rain across portions of Cuba with some areas seeing isolated maximum amounts of 15 inches. The Cayman Islands could see 3 to 5 inches of rainfall. Forecasters say the rain could lead to flash flooding and mudslides. About 3 to 5 feet of storm surge could occur along the southwestern coast of Cuba.

The forecast track shifted slightly to the left Monday morning, but Tampa Bay remains in the cone of uncertainty, with much of the area under a tropical storm warning and storm surge watch.