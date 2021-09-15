Warmer, humid Wednesday before storms roll in tonight

Wednesday will be a warmer, more humid day, but a cold front will bring scattered showers and storms late in the evening and into the overnight hours. Some of it could be on the severe side, with damaging winds and the threat of flash flooding will be a possibility as well.

After some early morning clouds, skies will clear out on Wednesday. A warm southwesterly flow will bring temperatures up into the mid-to-upper 80s during the day. Some areas just to the west of the city could approach 90 degrees.

Heading into Wednesday night, a cold front will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms. The Storm Prediction Center indicates the possibility of damaging winds especially across sections to the north and west of the city.

The showers and storms should taper off in the early morning hours of Thursday, but the same cold front bringing the rough weather will slow down and possibly stall out over the region. That will leave clouds around in the morning, but more showers may redevelop during the day and continue into the night. It will be cooler day as temperatures hold in the upper 70s.

The forecast gets a little unclear by Friday. An area of low pressure that could become tropical well off the coast will drift toward the Carolinas before tracking to the north and east. Whether it becomes a tropical disturbance or not, the storm could interact with the frontal boundary and bring some more showers around. Temperatures will be in the mid 70s.

By Saturday, the storm track well off the coast. The day looks like it will be dry with only a couple of clouds associated with the storm offshore. Highs will be in the lower 80s.

The latter part of the weekend and early next week looks great. Under sunny skies, temperatures will be in the lower to mid 80s from Sunday through at least Tuesday.