Wednesday was on the cool side as a storm well offshore brought in a cloud cover and northerly winds. For the rest of the week, winds will shift more southwesterly and bring in a warming trend.

There could still be a few widely scattered showers associated with the storm well offshore on Wednesday evening. The threat should then diminish late at night and the skies will clear out. Temperatures will end up in the mid 60s.

The rest of the week features a great deal of sunshine, and the southwesterly winds will allow temperatures to return into the mid to upper 80s on Thursday and Friday. Some spots to the west may likely top out in the lower 90s by Friday.

Through the course of the weekend, conditions will remain dry with generally sunny skies. The humidity will creep upward, but it will still be relatively pleasant with highs in the mid 80s.

Most of Monday looks fine though skies should start to cloud up. The risk of showers well ahead of an approaching storm system could develop late in the day.

Most of the rain should hold off until Tuesday as the area of low pressure slides right across the region. Conditions should improve on Wednesday, but a secondary area of low pressure may linger around, bringing the chance for a few more additional showers. It is too soon to say how much rain may fall, but the region could definitely use it.

Since June 1, parts of the region are running nearly 8 inches below normal in terms of rainfall. Temperatures between Monday and Wednesday should hover in the lower 80s.