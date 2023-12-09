NEW YORK (PIX11) — It’s warming into the upper 50s today with mostly cloudy skies.

Sunday is a day to look out for as showers and storms move into the area by the morning, sticking around until early Monday. Minor flooding and high wind damage are possible as 1.50″ to 3.00″ of rain are possible and gusts up to 60 mph may occur.

When it comes time to travel to work on Monday, the rain will have cleared out.

Temperatures are expected to be in the 40s this upcoming week, aside from Monday, with wind chills having the air feel like 20 degrees on Tuesday morning.