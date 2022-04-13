NEW YORK (PIX11) — The warm temperatures continue at least through Thursday. The sun and pleasant breeze on Thursday will help bring temperatures up toward 80 degrees, but the day may end with the threat of severe storms from an approaching cold front. The Storm Prediction Center has put the city under a slight risk for severe weather as the thunderstorms may be capable of producing damaging wind gusts in excess of 60 mph.

A warm front will pass to the north on Wednesday night. While it should be generally dry for most with partly cloudy skies, there will be an outside chance for a few passing showers mainly for northern areas. For the city, overnight temperatures may not drop below 60 degrees.

The mild temperatures overnight will set the plate for a very warm Thursday. Temperatures may approach 80 degrees during the afternoon under partly sunny skies. While the current record high of 85 degrees for Central Park looks too out of reach, Islip and Bridgeport may break their current record of 73 degrees. Kennedy Airport’s record high of 78 degrees may also be in jeopardy.

The warm temperatures will act as fuel for a cold front that will arrive late in the day. These storms may contain very strong winds that could reach 60 mph, bringing down a few tree limbs. In addition, there is a chance for torrential downpours. As some spots west of the city are still recovering from the flooding recently, it may not take much for the rivers to rise above their banks.

The good news is that it looks like a great day for the Mets home opener on Friday. It will be a bit cooler, but mostly sunny skies will prevail as temperatures climb into the upper 60s.

Another disturbance could bring a round of scattered showers on Saturday. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid-60s.

A brisk wind develops behind the system for Easter Sunday. Temperatures will be in the mid-50s under a mix of sun and clouds.