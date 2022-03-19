NEW YORK (PIX11) — New Yorkers can look forward to more spring-like conditions Saturday afternoon as temperatures are expected to reach above-normal levels for the sixth straight day. It won’t be as warm as it was Friday, which peaked at mid-70 highs, but afternoon highs in the low and mid-60s are likely throughout the five boroughs.

In addition, some wet and stormy weather is possible later this evening as a cold front approaches the city. A line of showers with embedded thunderstorms is expected to move through after 8 p.m., and some of those storms could be severe enough to spawn a tornado or two. The highest threat for twisters however will be in the Hudson Valley and Connecticut. All wet weather should taper off by midnight.

Spring kicks off tomorrow at 11:33 a.m. and it will sure feel like it across the region. We’ll see plenty of sunshine early in the day and afternoon temperatures will warm up to near 60 degrees once again. No rain is expected, but the winds could crank up from time to time and reach speeds of 20 mph or more.

Look for conditions to stay on the mild side as we make our way into Monday and Tuesday. Partly to mostly sunny skies will be seen throughout the area, and afternoon highs in the upper 50s to low 60s are expected. Be sure to put the umbrellas on standby though because another round of wet weather is likely Wednesday afternoon into Thursday.