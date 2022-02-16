Warm Thursday ahead followed by cold front bringing rain, strong winds

Get ready for another taste of spring. A good southwesterly flow continues into Thursday ahead of an approaching cold front.

Temperatures will surge toward 60, but the warmth will not last. That cold front will bring not only rain, but also strong winds during the overnight hours and that breeze will continue into Friday. A high wind watch has been issued for Suffolk County as winds may gust toward 60 mph. Wind advisories may be issued for parts of the region, including the city, as we get closer to the event.

As for Wednesday night, it will be mild with a fair amount of clouds. A southerly wind will actually keep temperatures in the low to mid 40s through the night.

On Thursday, any sunshine in the morning will give way to clouds as the cold front drifts closer to the East Coast. Despite the cloud cover, the warm flow should be able to bring temperatures through the 50s during the day. At night, temperatures may climb toward 60 degrees before rain starts to develop in the evening hours.

Overnight, the rain may turn heavy, and the winds will kick up. Gusts in the city may approach 50 mph, while points east could see gusts up to 60 mph. It is possible that a few rumbles of thunder may be heard toward daybreak when the actual front passes.

Once the storms head offshore, winds will shift to the north and bring the temperatures down from around 60 degrees on Friday morning to the 40s in the afternoon. The temperatures will continue to tumble into the night until it finally bottoms out in the upper 20s.

Through the weekend, temperatures will be much colder with highs hovering into the lower 40s. A weak system passing to the north may bring a few clouds around on Saturday. On Sunday, skies will be generally sunny.

Heading into next week, we will see temperatures back on the climb. Highs are expected to be in the 50s on Monday.