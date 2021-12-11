Warm temps but severe storms, possible damaging winds threaten NY, NJ

A person wearing a rain poncho struggles with their umbrella during an autumn Nor’easter in Brooklyn on Oct. 26, 2021. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

NEW YORK — The tri-state area could see record-breaking temperatures Saturday afternoon before a line of possibly severe thunderstorms moves in.

A push of milder air ahead of a cold front will bring temperatures into the low to mid-60s. A few areas might even reach 70 degrees.

Temperatures that high are rare in the winter months, but when they do show up they tend to test the record books. Central Park could tie or break its record-high temperature for Dec. 11 (64 degrees) — a record standing since 1879.

However, residents will also have to contend with some rain and strong winds. A line of heavy rain and thunderstorms will make its way toward the region in the evening.

The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory for downstate New York, northern New Jersey and parts of Connecticut from 3 p.m. Saturday to 4 a.m. Sunday. Sustained winds are expected to range between 15 and 25 mph, with possible gusts up to 50 mph.

The stormy weather will exit the region Saturday night, making way for a partly cloudy, breezy and chilly Sunday.

High temperatures will top out in the upper 40s and low 50s on Sunday.

The cool-but-dry trend will likely stick around for most of the week.