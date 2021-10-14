Warm, sunny rest of the week; Saturday showers bring a cool down

NEW YORK — The stubborn low-level clouds will slowly diminish early on Thursday. An area of high pressure will settle across the Southeastern US, bringing a warmer wind into the region.

Temperatures on Thursday will climb into the upper 70s during the day. Some spots could easily end up hitting 80 degrees.

We should expect more of the same on Friday as well. With less clouds expected, temperatures could get closer to 80 degrees in the city.

Saturday should start out with partly sunny skies with a risk of a shower.

It will be another warm day as temperatures climb into the upper 70s. In the afternoon, a cold front will approach bringing in a better chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The storms look progressive, so it may clear out in evening, but the winds will start to shift to the north bringing in cooler air.

The sun will be out on Sunday, but a gusty breeze from the north will develop. That will bring the temperatures down into the mid 60s.

The cool breeze will continue heading into Monday. Temperatures will only top out at around 60 degrees during the day. The good news is that temperatures will start to moderate. Highs on Tuesday will be in the mid 60s, then we will get closer to 70 degrees by Wednesday.