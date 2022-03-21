NEW YORK (PIX11) — High pressure will dominate the weather for the start of the workweek, keeping tranquil conditions over the region. Mostly sunny skies can be expected Monday afternoon with temperatures that will remain above normal. The high will be 61 in the city, low 60s in the suburbs.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny and continued mild as a weak cold front will move through the area early. The high temperature will be 58 in the city, the upper 50s in the suburbs.

Wednesday will be cloudy with rain developing in the afternoon as an area of low pressure will work its way into the region. Temperatures will be noticeably cooler with a high of 46 in the city, mid-40s in the suburbs.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy with periods of rain as a storm system will work through the area during the day. Temperatures will be a bit below average with a high of 50 in the city, low 50s in the suburbs.

Friday will be cloudy with showers early as low pressure moves away from the region and high pressure arrives from the west. The high temperature will be 57 in the city, upper 50s in the suburbs.