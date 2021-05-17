Warm, sunnny Monday kicks off summer-like stretch

NEW YORK — High pressure will remain in control of the weather for the tri-state region through much of the week, providing a mostly sunny and warmer-than-usual stretch of days.

We can expect mostly sunny, partly cloudy skies Monday afternoon as temperatures could climb to 80 in the city, and in the upper 70s for the suburbs.

There is a slight chance for a remote isolated shower, but not enough of a risk that you need to think about an umbrella.

If you thought the weekend was warm, just wait until this week. Get ready to peel away the extra layers and crank up the AC. Highs are slated to rise into the 80s nearly every day, and could even approach 90 toward the end of the week.

High temperatures will steadily rise each day this week, hitting the mid-80s by Wednesday and continuing into at least Thursday.

The warmup will continue into next weekend.

