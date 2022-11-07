Another round of record heat was set across much of the region on Monday.

Bridgeport, CT shattered their previous high of 69 degrees as the temperature soared to 79 degrees. Out of all the reporting stations, only Central Park missed out by a degree as the temperature topped out at 77 degrees.

High pressure from Canada has moved in and it is bringing down the temperatures to where they should be at this time of the year. Skies will stay clear through Monday night. The northerly breeze will bring temperatures down to around mid 40s in the city.

Overnight, the last total lunar eclipse until 2025 will occur. For the tri-state region, the event will start at 4:09 a.m. and the moon will eventually be fully eclipsed at 5:16 a.m. We will not see the end of the eclipse as the moon will set right at 6:41 a.m

On Tuesday and Wednesday, expect sunny skies throughout. Afternoon highs will top out in the mid 50s for both days.

The high pressure will then drift offshore, bringing back a more southerly flow. That will allow temperatures to moderate back into the mid 60s by Thursday and into Friday as well.

Heading into the weekend, we are watching what is currently Subtropical Storm Nicole. The storm will track to the west, possibly becoming a hurricane by the time it makes landfall by late Wednesday night. From there, it will hook up with frontal boundary and quickly track up north as a remnant low on Friday.

While it will no longer be a tropical system by the time it reaches us, it will still have the potential of bringing heavy rain and gusty winds sometime between Friday afternoon and early Sunday morning. The timing and exact impacts will be determined as the week progresses.