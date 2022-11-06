NEW YORK (PIX11) — Sunday will be unseasonably warm and humid with a chance for afternoon showers.

With temperatures expected to hit the upper 70s and even 80s in some locations, those temps are about 10 to 20 degrees above normal for this time of year. However, a shower could develop in some areas in the early afternoon.

Monday will likely bring a shower in the morning. Temperatures will still be on the warm side once again with highs in the mid-70s. A secondary cold front passes Monday night and it will finally cool things down on Tuesday. It will still be above normal with highs around 60 degrees.