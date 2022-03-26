NEW YORK (PIX11) — Enjoy the seasonable temps while you can, New Yorkers. Old Man Winter is scheduled to make another visit to the Big Apple.

An arctic cold front will slide into the area on Sunday and drop temperatures a good 20 degrees. Afternoon highs are expected to top out in the low to mid-50s on Saturday, but these temperatures will not be seen in that range again until late next week.

Winter coats, hats and gloves will be needed Sunday through Wednesday as afternoon highs will only reach the 30s and 40s. Morning conditions will be especially cold, as it will feel like the teens and single digits out there.

Fortunately, the spring warmth will return next Thursday as an approaching storm system swings a warm front through the five boroughs. Winds will switch to the southwest and raise temperatures into the low and mid-60s.

Some areas may even crack the 70-degree mark on Friday. Wet weather might come, as well, but with those temperatures, New Yorkers won’t mind one bit.